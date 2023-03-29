Nollywood actor Sesan Alabi and his wife have finally welcomed a child together after years of seeking the fruit of the womb

The elated movie star flooded his Instagram page with pictures of his heavily pregnant wife and another one showing their bundle of joy

Sesan said the baby finally arrived after six years of waiting, and many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of Nollywood actor, Sesan Alabi, who just became a first-time father.

The actor and his wife welcomed their first child after six years of waiting on the Lord to bless them with an addition to their family.

Nollywood's Sesan Alabi and wife welcome 1st child, fans react. Photo: @sesanalabi247

A thankful Sesan extended his gratitude to God and proceeded to mention that the six years of waiting must have been minutes in the eyes of the Almighty.

The actor also shared pictures of his maternity shoot photos of his wife, which were taken when she was heavily pregnant.

He also posted a single photo of the newborn baby’s fingers.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sesan and wife

adeniyijohnson said:

"Congrats my brother … Olorunseun."

sunkanmi_omobolanle said:

"Congratulations bro."

dr_dre_olorunjuwonlo said:

"Congratulations bro, God will keep blessing your household and hustle in Jesus mighty name Amen."

biolabayo1 said:

"Congratulations to you and family. Olorun a wo, Olorun a dasi loruko Jesu."

jumokefadipe said:

"At last , so happy for you family @sesanalabi247 @bahdlele . congratulations."

doyinkukoyi said:

"Congratulations darling. Oluwa a wo, a da si fun wa. Atunwa ni owo re leyin."

_allure_b said:

"Our very own Sheyzman and Lele, this Joy is forever My people ❤️❤️❤️...Eni tolorun shey tire talo le koju jasi."

Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun welcome twins after seven years

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, lit up social media with the news of the birth of their twins.

The celebrity couple had been childless for seven years, and the birth of their children was met with excitement.

Actress Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, stormed the couple’s home to celebrate alongside other well-wishers.

Source: Legit.ng