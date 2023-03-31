Portable has finally landed in police custody after failing to honour an invitation to come in for questioning

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the Zazu hitmaker was para red by police officers in Ogun

The singer is set to spend the weekend in police detention before he is charged to court on Monday

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has been arrested by police officers in Ogun state following the expiration of a 72-hours ultimatum given to him.

Recall that the Zazu hitmaker caused a stir on social media days ago after launching a verbal attack on police officers for allegedly storming his bar to arrest staff members.

Portable lands in police net.

Source: Instagram

Videos that circulated on social media captured the singer rough-handling officers before going on a lengthy rant via Instagram live.

According to Premium Times, the Ogun state police command made a move on the singer after failing to honour the invitation to turn himself in for questioning.

PPRO Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the singer’s arrest, adding that he would be remanded at the force headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. Portable will be held in detention until Monday when he will be charged to court.

A viral video making the rounds equally captured the moment the singer arrived at the police station and continued to brag in his usual fashion.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Portable’s arrest

creamy_chinma said:

"Las las school no be scam."

bolanle31_

"Who wan defend portable for court now ."

omotola_aji said:

"Can he just shut up for one min ? "

ollister_ said:

"Na lawyer wey go defend portable I Dey pity."

mr.odunga_ said:

"Thank God say no be policemen ‍♂️ for Benin hold you. By now you go be like who thief blackberry phone."

cooldjnas said:

"Wayre dey use scope call tinubu,Baba way him self dey court Oga face ur own wahala."

Portable's signee reveals he wrote petition against singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable's former artiste, Manny Monie, revealed he wrote a petition against the singer.

Manny Monie, in a video that recently emerged online, revealed Portable was petitioned since December 2022.

According to Manny Monie, the Zazu singer assaulted him and made false claims against him online, which stirred reactions.

