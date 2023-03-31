Singer Portable appears to have found some calmness after spending only a few hours in police custody

A viral video captured the moment Portable humbly tried to make a case for himself to a senior police officer

The clip has since sparked reactions from netizens with some expressing surprise at the singer’s calm composure

Controversial singer Portable is currently cooling off in the Ogun state police headquarters as seen in a video making the rounds online.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was nabbed and brought into custody after failing to honour an invitation for questioning.

Portable spotted in police station in trending video. Photo: @iamqueen_evelyn

Source: Instagram

The video captured a calm and collected Portable standing with arms behind his back as he tried to make a case for himself.

The Zazu crooner claimed he had no idea that the individuals he verbally attacked were police officers.

Watch the trending video below:

Social media users react to video of Portable

iambola___ said:

"I wonder ooo why baboon just calm like this."

mayegun_jnr said:

"E don Dey change am Him body don come down."

iam_jacx said:

"I always dey talk am , say nah fear dey motivate this guy to zuzu times."

lekside360 said:

"Oga police let ur men be in they normal police uniform if they are going to arrest anyone because criminal can claimed their are police too."

babajyd said:

"Well gotta admit they didn’t behave like police officers.. neither did they read him his rights or come in an official police vehicle.. and knowing how many kidnapped a dress like police officers.. can’t blame the guy."

sammiebass said:

"But tbh they're not in Police uniform especially on special duty so he might be right, in Nigeria how many of us would see gun and wait calling themselves Police officers and do we remember roadside kidnappers uses the strongest uniform in the world to operate even Boko Haram. I'm not going to blame this dude for that and at least he surrendered himself to the law."

Portable's signee reveals he wrote petition against singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable's former artiste, Manny Monie, revealed he wrote a petition against the singer.

Manny Monie, in a video that recently emerged online, revealed Portable was petitioned since December 2022.

According to Manny Monie, the Zazu singer assaulted him and made false claims against him online, which stirred reactions.

Source: Legit.ng