Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, recently caused a buzz on social media with his appearance at an event

The actor turned up for the premiere of Nollywood classic reboot, Domitilla, looking eccentric in a plastic ensemble

Following the theme of the event which was futuristic, the outfit earned the actor massive trolling on social media

Nollywood classic reboot, Domitilla, premiered on Sunday, April 1, and several stars showed up in attendance.

The event was themed 'BigNolly Futuristic Fantasy' saw some stars rocking interesting outfits in their take on the theme.

One person who took the assignment pretty seriously was Deyemi Okanlawon.

Photos of Deyemi at the movie premiere. Credit: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

Videos of the Nollywood actor posing for photos on the red carpet sees him dressed in a while two piece underneath a clear plastic piece.

He accessorised with a plastic hat, some clear glasses and a pair of white sneakers.

In the comment section of blogger Olori Supergal's post, the actor explained that it was his take on a futuristic agbada look.

In his words:

"Agbada of the future!!!"

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Deyemi Okanlawon's outfit at event

However, not everyone got his attempt at a different agbada look. Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to troll the actor.

Check out some comments below:

declutter_sistah_ph:

"Nothing to see here, just plastic covering so stew won’t stain his white."

thejennio:

"We’re going through enough in this country."

oritsega:

"Eeeehn, looks like he was inspired by a pregnancy protection device."

afromebi:

"Ni kini ,remove nylon and breathe ooo, wahala too much for Nigeria normally."

luchi_xo:

"ijebu Batman !"

theracheleyo:

"Is this an April fool’s prank?"

officialdaddymo:

"No be ziplock bag be that? Or na my eyes dey pain me?"

_friesnspice_:

"Please sir, what’s actually going on sir?? I want to, infact we want to understand."

_kvngdee25:

"How can I say the outfit makes him look like all those “ IRON CONDEM ABOkI” without sounding rude."

cheenaiku:

"It's giving raincoat."

yhetty_ij:

"Ajegunle Doctor strange."

bukolavolume:

"Felt cute might fly away later."

omillygram_:

"Omo na the tailor dealer we suppose hold."

teirrahhair:

"If rain fall he no need umbrella ; he’s fully covered."

