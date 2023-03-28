Popular Nigerian actress, Doris Simeon, has caused an online buzz with the news of her latest acquisition

The movie star took to social media to announce that she had bought a brand new car to the joy of many fans

Doris shared a video of the automobile and also captured the moment she did a goofy dance to celebrate

Popular Nigerian actress, Doris Simeon, is now a brand new car owner to the joy of her fans.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star shared the good news of her latest acquisition.

Doris posted a video where she flaunted her brand new ride which was a black Toyota SUV.

Actress Doris Simeon buys car abroad, fans react. photos: @doris_simeon

The video also showed the moment one of Doris’ friends checked out the car and reacted excitedly before joining the actress to do a goofy dance over her latest purchase.

In the caption of the post, Doris Simeon thanked God for the blessing of good people he has surrounded her with. She wrote:

“Thank you Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed on my life. It’s been a jolly good year as you have provided me with more than I could ever have imagined. You have surrounded me with people who always look out for me. You have given me family and friends who bless me every day with kind words and actions. #dorissimeon2023.”

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities congratulate Doris Simeon

Shortly after the good news was shared online, many of her fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to her comment section to join her in celebration. Read some of their comments below:

biolabayo1:

“Omo mi congratulations my baby. I rejoice with you. God please do my own too I love this.”

itshelenpaul:

“Congratulations Oya send the old car to me in ATL .”

neeceebosslady:

“Congratulations darling, greater heights ahead! I’m so proud of you.”

iamfunkeetti:

“Big congratulations darling ❤️.”

arrybimbs:

“Oya afin come and pay tithe @doris_simeon_ congratulations darling. God keep pouring his blessing on you in Jesus name. Drive it to Dallas make we wash am ❤️.”

