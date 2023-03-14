Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, recently complained about the high cost of cutting his hair in a funny video

In a clip shared on Snapchat, the music star was seen seated in a barber’s chair when he complained about the amount

According to the Aye Yi crooner, if the amount is converted to naira, it’s the price of house rent in the Mowe area

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has raised mixed reactions after comparing the amount he used to barb his hair to the amount of house rent in Mowe Ibafo.

The music star shared a video on Snapchat of himself seated in a barber’s chair as he got his hair cut.

While in the process, the barber was seen putting on the light he wore around his head, and Zlatan was quick to comment about it.

Zlatan Ibile likened the cost of his haircut to house rent in Mowe. Photos: Zlatan Ibile (Snapchat)

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, the barber’s headlight, which was like that of a hunter, was what they were using to collect big money from customers.

Not stopping there, the music star added that if the amount he used to style his hair were converted to naira, it would be like the price of house rent in Mowe Ibafo.

See the funny video below:

Internet users react as Zlatan Ibile likens price for his haircut to house rent in Mowe

The music star’s video made the rounds online, and some netizens disagreed with him. Some of them noted that houses in Mowe are now expensive. Read some of their comments below:

iamjohnny_bona_:

“Na lie. You wan give ham 500k ? Or when last you don enter mowe?”

_ussy___:

“We don hear.”

ucamadi4all:

“Just dey play oh...house rent eey Don enter 1 million just dey play.”

aig001:

“£30,50,100 depends on your location sha barbers Dey make money sha while some will spend hours to earn that amount.”

legit_bill:

“Shebi na person Benz dem dey use do cab for Uk this life no equal…”

only__xmimi:

“When razor still dey na u wan do fine boy.”

Source: Legit.ng