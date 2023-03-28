Nigerian comedian Sabinus couldn’t help but recreate Portable’s animalistic display when he was arrested by the police

The online creator took to social media to share a video of him shouting and screaming in the exact manner Portable did

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the controversial act challenged some policemen earlier when he was taken to the station

Nigerian comedian Sabinus made a jest of Portable’s viral video of when he was arrested by the police on March 28, 2023.

Legit.ng reported that the controversial artist Portable wailed and challenged the policemen’s authority as they tried to cart him away.

Comedian Sabinus imitates Portable's arrest Credit: @mrfunny, @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

While doing so, the Zazu singer made all sorts of claims about his personality, all in a manner to intimidate the policemen who came to arrest him.

The comic creator took to social media to mock Poartable’s animalistic display during the entire episode.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the funny video below:

Fans react to Sabinus’ video

menaka:

"Portable give us new tiktok sound for the year."

iamballing1122:

About time for this sound track to trend on TikTok

ofu0kwu:

"Person wey police just arrest."

__gulass:

"Why yahoo boy go carry police come arrest musician nawa ooh. "

possiblevibegram:

"Everybody are running in the trenches."

teenarela_:

"That was fast now now now."

yinkame22:

"E start how many minutes now? He never settle the matter self oo. "

Portable celebrates son’s birthday

Nigerian singer Portable celebrated his first son’s birthday on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The controversial act took to social media to shower his son with so much fatherly love that it caught the hearts of netizens.

Portable said a few prayers for the young champ and wished him everlasting joy filled with the glory of the almighty God.

Portable tells Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy to work with upcoming stars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable became the voice of upcoming artists struggling to make it to the spotlight after he called on the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to collaborate with them.

In a viral video, Portable bragged about how upcoming artists are the ones in possession of new music beats. Speaking about Wizkid in an interview with Timi Agbaje, the Zazu crooner advised the singer to reach out to those in the trenches.

He also revealed that Davido promised him a song verse that would help him blow.

Source: Legit.ng