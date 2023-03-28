Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Whitemoney has sparked reactions on social media with his revelation on Nedu's podcast

The singer disclosed that most BBNaija girls reach out to him to link up with his big friends for business, but he knows it's a lie

The reality star also shaded the last BBNaija ex-housemates for not selling their brands and milking the platform as he did

BBNaija ex-housemate, Whitemoney, is of the opinion that the last BBNaija 2022 set, where Phyna emerged winner, did not sell themselves well.

He said this on media personality, Nedu's podcast, where he revealed that most ex-female BBNaija stars reach out to him to get close to his rich friends.

Whitemoney drags BBNaija ladies Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@nedu_official

Source: Instagram

The singer added that he knows the kind of business the ladies want to do with his friends is not regular.

Still knocking the ladies, Whitemoney also said that most girls in the 2022 set went in the show to show off, fight, make out, and argue instead of selling their brand and milking the platform like he is still doing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney's revelation

thelmaagim:

"But na only food you cook."

davidmaleek:

"You don’t go to big brother and start asking for connect when you are out, if you did your bit it should come with out stress."

miz_vns:

"Can y’all cut women and bbnaija girls some slack pls…it’s always about women this and that on your podcast, is there nothing else to talk about?"

wanted_02:

"For someone who came to the house to sell lies to us .. it’s funny how he has so much to say this days."

rabaking:

"Buh the content you sold was food nah. You have any food endorsement? Na your winning give you deals man nothing else."

Doyin blasts Whitemoney for calling her out on Nedu’s podcast

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin got Nigerians cheering her after she floored her colleague Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was on media personality Nedu's podcast, where he dragged Doyin over her comment on his post about how women will follow any man that has money.

On the podcast, the BBNaija winner revealed how he helped Doyin, calling her a small girl and asking if she was mad to address him.

