Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Whitemony and Doyin have started a war on social media, and it is about to get interesting

For calling him out on a post he made about women and money, Whitemoney dragged Doyin on Nedu's podcast, talking about how he helped her

In a post on her Instagram story, Doyin knocked her colleague, as she noted that he proved his insanity to the world on the podcast

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin has got Nigerians cheering her after she floored her colleague Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was on media personality Nedu's podcast, where he dragged Doyin over her comment on his post about how women will follow any man that has money.

Doyin blasts Whitemoney on Instagram Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@officialdoyin

On the podcast, the BBNaija winner revealed how he helped Doyin, calling her a small girl and asking if she was mad to address him.

Doyin replies Whitemoney on Instagram

In reply to him, Doyin called her colleague a bleached man and added that the help he rendered was him reaching out to her that his manager would like to manage her.

Doyin, who boldly tagged the singer, pointed out that she was not mad because she didn't go on a podcast screaming like a lunatic.

The BBNaija star also said that Whitemoney doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, and calling her small doesn't make him big.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the exchange

nellynells__:

"That’s why you don’t ask certain people for help or tell ur problems/situation to."

da.milola40:

"Its the tag for me How did yall choose this guy as your winner?? Like how??? What did yall see??! Not just this one o, the other one too and this potential one also. Una no dey learn."

yugo_gab:

"Nahhh I give it to Doying! She said “you are nothing in the grand scheme of things”."

_wizzyregiee:

"The fact she tagged him!!"

inosendunamama:

"Truly money can change people. Eg Whitemoney and Phyna."

kay___256:

"Very polite insult with a dash of pepper..which one is bleached man?"

sylvias_bonnets:

"What do you expect from a man with microbladed brows?"

Victoria Inyama drags Whitemoney's mum

Popular Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama stirred Whitemoney's viral video in another direction with her response to him.

In a viral video, the reality star said that no woman is out of their league as long as men have money.

Inyama, in her response on a blog, disclosed that the kind of woman who raised Whitemoney is the reason he is projecting his disgust on other women.

