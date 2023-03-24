A video of Nollywood actress Etinosa reacting to the fallout between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Whitemoney and Victoria Inyama has gone viral

In the viral clip, Etinosa revealed that the last Victoria Inyama made some dam*ing statements about her online, she went ahead to confront her about it, only for her to rescind them

Etinosa also slammed the veteran actress for always rushing to criticise other celebrities, whereas, in real life, she is spineless to own up to some of her comments

Ace Nollywood actress Etinosa recently went online to share a video to weigh in on the raging issue between BBNaija star, Whitemoney and veteran movie star Victoria Inyama.

In the trending clip, Etinosa noted that this wasn't the first Victoria Inyama would be making upsetting comments about other celebrities.

Nollywood actress Etinosa recently shared a video to call out veteran colleague Victoria Inyama over her issue with Whitemoney. Photo credit:@etinosaofficial/@whitemoney_/@victoriainyama

The Edo state-born actress also disclosed in her trending clip that the last time she made such comments about her, she confronted her about it only to rescind the statements and not own up to it.

Etinosa ended her clip with a public warning noting that anyone who speaks wrong about her should be ready for her wrath both online and offline.

Watch the video of Etinosa tackling Victoria Inyama and supporting Whitemoney:

See what netizens had to say about Etinosa's clip slamming Victoria Inyama

@queenbee_ama:

"I would support Victoria on this because why would White money generalize such statement? Are women items in the marketplace that you can just purchase?"

@meetpatnice:

"If you have respect for your mum and your sisters you will not insult women if you say all women have prices including your mum and your sisters, abi them no be woman?"

@the_saucee_:

"Personally I think the Victoria woman is l0nely and needs someone to talk to her, Cos what’s wrong with what whitemoney said? I’m a woman and I can’t settle for less if I’ve worked hard."

@sylvzenia_:

"I don't understand why whitemoney is angry, you said NO WOMAN ...... and then become angry that your mother was called, is your mother not a woman?"

@balogun_olaniyi:

"If you jam her in London, what would you do? You think UK is like 9ja? Stop making mouth. Olopa ma ko everybody. You won't enjoy your holiday and e go be like deputy senate president."

@abby_bom:

"All I’ll say is that, the men that usually have a lot to say about women don’t realise how negative and harsh and out of touch their words are until you involve their family members."

