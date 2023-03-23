Singer Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, Anita, has taken to social media with an adorable post that caught the attention of netizens

The doting mum and her children had a quick date, and they also posed for lovely family pictures

Anita described the date as the best she could ask for, and many followers were seen in the comment section with lovely messages

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of singer Paul aka Mr Rudy, was all smiles in recent pictures shared with her followers in the online community.

The US-based mum appeared to have stepped out on a casual date with her children, Andre, Nathan and Nadia.

Anita Okoye takes kids on a family date. Photo: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

One of the photos shared captured the mum and her kids around a table as they treated themselves to hot chocolate and croissants.

In her caption, Anita mentioned how it pleases her to be able to go on such dates with her children.

Check out the lovely pictures.

Anita’s followers gush over her family photos

u.c.h.a.y.n.n.a.y.a said:

"You should write a book titled "how to be amazing every second of your life"... It will be a bestseller. I promise."

richiesbarbie said:

"Anny and her three soldiers ."

cathystephenofficial said:

"The greatest dates a girl could ask for love it."

gray_africana said:

"Leaving their best literally and not minding what the yeye p man is doing lol."

4evasandy_shero said:

"Nathan please easy on crush Andre you growing so fast and handsome."

kelvin.f.mwape_official said:

"I just love you Anita even my heart knows it❤️ you’re a good woman."

