Nigerian singer Paul Okoye’s young lover, Ifeoma, has continued to find new ways to give netizens something to talk about

The fashion model had flaunted a ring on her finger that gave people the impression that the singer had finally proposed to her

Ifeoma resurfaced online to debunk the widespread rumour and told netizens a different story that has stirred reactions online

Paul Okoye of PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, has responded to online in-laws pestering her over the alleged engagement ring she has been wearing recently.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that fans spotted a ring on the model’s finger, and some of them started speculating she was engaged.

Psquare Paul Okoye's lover, Ivy Ifeoma, denied being engaged to the singer. Credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Ifeoma came online to debunk the speculations, saying she was wearing a fashion ring, not an engagement ring, as many believed.

See a screenshot of her post below

Nigerians react to Ifeoma’s denial

promisegeorgekp:

"Wahala wahala wahala Pro Pro max."

official_favourlee_:

"She still gave y’all the “side eye”."

official_sidneykyle:

"Omohhh una dey too concerned bout these people."

iam_dc___perry__:

"This girl don carry am go."

fight4yourhead:

"If Mr P give you ring we self go know."

chisom_1016:

"Make una leave them naw."

Paul Okoye shows off the interior of his mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Paul Okoye stunned many on social media with pictures showing the interior of his mansion.

Paul shared different pictures of him rocking a white outfit which matched the colour used to paint the interior of his mansion.

The singer wrote:

“Know this and know peace ✌ Election will come and go … life goes on so am not voting wisely, I’m voting Peter Obi of Labour Party LP ✊✊ A New Nigeria is Possible.”

Paul Okoye shares moment his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma woke him up for church

In another report via Legit.ng, Paul Okoye and his younger lover Ivy Ifeoma continued to ‘pepper’ netizens with their relationship.

On Sunday, January 22, Rudeboy took to his Instastory to share a short clip which showed the moment his young lover woke him up for church with hugs.

Sharing the video, the singer added a caption that read: “she woke me up for church” and included a love emoji.

Source: Legit.ng