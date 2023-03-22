Popular Nigerian talent manager Paulo Okoye slammed Monalisa Stephen over her viral video about her boyfriend’s tactic in the bedroom

The actress has been under fire as the video continues to garner different hot takes from celebrities and netizens

Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo, is among those who have publicly berated Monalisa and offered to give her a sum of N2m to show the period guy’s face

Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo Okoye, has criticised actress Monalisa Stephen for her surprising admission about her affairs in the bedroom.

The Nollywood star reportedly received a lot of negative feedback from netizens after informing them of what goes on with her man behind closed doors.

Many were unhappy with the video where she made her announcement, which has gone viral on social media.

Paulo responded by criticizing her for attempting to chase clout. He noted how no man would dare eat their woman’s private part during their menstrual cycle.

He then challenged Monalisa Stephen to disclose the identity of her lover for two million naira.

"I’m 1M% sure no man licks your Bloody Pixxy!!! On your period. I believe she is just a clout chaser. But if you’re not lying, call his name, for 2m- Naira. Just open your mouth. Zaaaawaaa aaa".

See his post below:

Teni reacts after Monalisa Stephen blasted her online over weight loss

Teni couldn't have made Nigerians happier as she found time to reply to actress Monalisa Stephen's call out on social media.

Monalisa took issue with Teni's admission that she decided to embark on a weight loss quest in order to ensure her survival.

After receiving support from the fat community for her career, the actress labelled the singer as fatphobic and ungrateful.

Nigerians gush over Teni as she shows off new smaller figure in photos

Nigerians were happy that singer Teni had a new appearance, despite the fact that she did not reveal how she lost weight.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure.

Teni, who had previously been on the larger side, now seemed younger, smaller. She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

