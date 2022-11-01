Nigerian singer Teni has taken to social media to debut her new look, a smaller figure in fitting clothes

The Billionaire crooner who now looks visibly younger rocked a red and white outfit on a yellow shoe

Teni's photo caught many by surprise, and fans have applauded her for going on a weight loss journey

Even though she did not show her weight loss process, Nigerians are pleased that singer Teni now sports a new look.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure.

Teni shows off new shape and figure Photo credit: @TeniEntertainer

Teni who used to be on the big side now looks smaller, younger, and several sizes down.

She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Teni's new look

Yuneek_Josh:

"Wow! Na Teni be this? I'm amazed, welldone."

Adelowokan:

"This is not you...am not so good with u going for this sliming thing....it's not for u at all...ur been big bold and beautiful is okay and has taken u far n wide."

GrandBoss_:

"See as Teni con fine."

z_kingjay:

"I am so proud of Teni. That's if my proudness of her holds water. But she really did good to herself."

@Htdot1:

"Ever seen Rick Kross discover these sliming doctors, Nigeria celebrity no want allow the doctor to rest from tomato to eniola badmus."

@EEdibowls:

"Oh Lord! I'm so happy for Teni, I could weep. "

@Triciachi25:

"Teni has lost weight who am I not to lose weight , I’m highly motivated "

