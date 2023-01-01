Teni inspired many with a video where she explained why she decided to lose weight last year

Plus size actress Monalisa Stephen then called the singer out for being fat phobic after getting support from people like her

Stephen already got dragged on social media, and Teni also made sure to react to the call out on Twitter

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Teni couldn't have made Nigerians happier as she found time to reply actress Monalisa Stephen's call out on social media.

Stephen had a problem with the fact that Teni disclosed that staying alive is the reason she chose to go on a weight loss journey.

Nigerians react as Teni replies actress Monalisa Stephen Photo credit: @tenientertainer/@monalisa.stephen

Source: Instagram

The actress tagged the singer fat phobic and ungrateful after the fat community supported her craft.

Teni on Twitter simply made it clear that she wouldn't be arguing with any Monalisa unless it's the one her colleague Lojay sang about.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I ain’t going back and forth with no dumb Monalisa, that ain’t who Lojay sang about."

View tweet below:

Nigerians react to Teni's clapback

@akorwizzy123:

"Nothing sweet me pass this Teni Reply. "

@B_jhay11:

"Hmm... Na Teni first cook this year. Sweet jollof rice."

@ochesamie_:

"Very unapologetic . I love it "

uchemaduagwu:

"Dear Monalisa, Teni no be your problem, Exercise is, only AMADIOHA know how many bag of Rice you chop for movie Location, but take advice and stop finding unnecessary fault."

_brown.skin_girl:

"It’s Teni’s choice though. And she in no way bodyshamed others. Same way some people want to add fat is same way some people want to lose it and also show their journey."

jamesjayeao:

"These big people don’t like being called out lol."

oniyinyechi_robin:

"Clap back so strong ghen ghen teni open this year well o."

oyin_adedeji:

"I’m still wondering what triggered Monalisa. Everyone has their choice to make… you may be fat and see no reason shedding it.. good for you."

Nigerians gush over Teni as she shows off new smaller figure in photos

Even though she did not show her weight loss process, Nigerians are pleased that singer Teni now sports a new look.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure. Teni, who used to be on the big side, now looks smaller, younger, and several sizes down.

She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

Source: Legit.ng