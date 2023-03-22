A beautiful makeup artist who worked with Davido on his recent album announcement video has left netizens gushing

The lady identified as Alhassan Salamat took to her Instagram page with pictures taken with Davido while they were filming on set

Netizens have since gushed over the lady with some noting that things shouldn’t go past their professional relationship

Nigerian singer Davido is currently trending online following his return to social media but another individual is also on the radar of internet users.

A makeup artist identified as Alhassan Salamat who worked with Davido on his album announcement video shared the behind-the-scenes pictures on her page.

Davido's pretty maekup artiste sparks reactions. Photo: @iamsallyb

The lady was captured applying products to the 30BG singer’s face as other members of the crew carried on with their businesses.

Well, social media users who spotted the photos couldn’t help but notice Salamat’s beauty and some are already thirsting over her.

See her pictures below:

Social media users react

i_am_balkiss said:

"E be like say Chioma go learn makeup with the food she Dey cook oo. Bcos even man wan leave by bread alone, all these butter Dey tempt."

yoursfavourite said:

"Na so Larissa use enter David eye."

chi_4god said:

"Make she do only make up comot o i no want hear any story o."

aghoghomaye said:

"Davido biggest influencer in Africa, she has literally worked with buju, zino, falz and a whole lot of artists but she never gone viral, long live king Davido."

kingjide said:

"Omo the girl too fine."

plugboy_eazibanks said:

"I don inbox her make she come makeup me for my next video any prize I go pay."

Daniel Regha comes for Davido again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Twitter personality Daniel Regha issued a stern warning to Afrobeats singer Davido following his return to social media.

On March 21, 2023, Daniel Regha instructed Davido via his official Twitter account to settle his N20M debt before doing anything else.

Remember that on March 16, 20222, Davido pledged N20M to 20 individuals, saying he was doing so because he knew how bad the nation’s economy was.

