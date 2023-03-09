Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has shared lovely moments from her visit to the Buckingham Palace

As part of International Women's Day 2023, Tiwa Savage was among those who met the Queen Consort HRH Camila

Many of her Nigerian fans have since taken to her comment section to congratulate her on the latest feat

As part of the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage visited the British Buckingham palace.

Tiwa Savage, who was excited about the visit, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her and the Queen Consort, HRH Camila, at the royal palace.

Tiwa Savage visits Buckingham Palace. Credit: @tiwasavage @theroyalfamily

Source: Instagram

The mother of one was among the VIP guests at the International Women’s Day reception held at Buckingham Palace, England.

Sharing the post, she added a caption where she quoted a Bible verse. She wrote:

“Proverbs 18:16-17. "A man’s gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men”. International Women’s Day Reception at Buckingham Palace with HRH The Queen Consort”.

Netizens hail Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

chyna_duru:

"So Camilla is now a great person? Na wa for our naija celebs. I’m sure you’ll be performing at the coronation when all the British A-list musicians have declined to perform."

rich_auntie_winnie:

"The meeting of queens!!!!!."

ireneonwuka:

"Wow congratulations Queen this is amazing."

pauloo2104:

"The baddest of allllllllllllllll !!!! Tiwa tiwa tiwa ❤."

manlikescoop:

"My Queen and more ❤️❤️❤️."

chiomagoodhair:

"Proud of you sis ❤️."

princessokooboh:

"You're a great motivation for me, I'm super glad at all the great things you do. May you continue to soar. Happy International women's Day. ❤️."

adesope_shopsydoo"

"When a queen meets a queen ."

official_mcbishop:

"So u fit cover body like this??? Na him u dy necked since."

Source: Legit.ng