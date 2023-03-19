Nollywood star Regina Daniels has joined some of her colleagues to mark this year’s Mother’s Day celebration

Regina shared a cute video of her and her sons Munir and Khalifa as she described them as her biggest flex

The actress’ video has left many celebrities as well as her fans and followers gushing they dropped lovely comments

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has shared a new video as Nigerians celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 19.

Regina who was seen in the cute video with her two sons Munir and Khalifa revealed her boys are her biggest flex.

Regina Daniels poses for the camera with her sons. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Adding "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You" a song by George Benson in the background of the video, the mother of two wrote:

“The song spoke my mind without me having to explain much…..when I count my blessings, I start and end with my boys @princemunirnwoko @princekhalifanwoko YOU BOTH ARE MY BIGGEST FLEX ❤️.”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Regina Daniels’ video

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, see them below:

tiiyah_a:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the comments."

amadiva_bridals:

"HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ,,, to the sweetest mum @regina.daniels."

brendy_coolest:

"This is beautiful can’t get over it❤️❤️children are the best gift from God."

tessydiamond016:

"Na this kind thing I want to dey see from henceforth. No more INEC, APC and their hoodlums."

diva_dorah:

"This is soooo lovely .... tearing up to this vedio .... happy mothering Sunday my role model❤ i love you Regina."

_precious_ifeoma:

"You made the best choice honestly."

barbiegoddess_ada:

"Moi beautiful sis❤️and handsome princes ❤️."

uptown_gee_boss:

"You try jare not like some yeye female celebrities when they head no day house shaking bum bum up and down yeye people ."

Source: Legit.ng