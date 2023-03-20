From music stars to actors, actresses and others in the Nigerian entertainment industry, there’s no denying that these superstars are big spenders and they never fail to flaunt when they get the chance.

Although there are some who enjoy keeping their luxurious lives away from the prying eyes of the public, a couple of others enjoy the thrill that comes with showing off.

For instance, posts like these make it easier for fans to have an idea or gauge the level of wealth of their favourite superstars.

Tiwa Savage, 4 others who have spent millions clubbing. Photo: @tiwasavage/@mreazi/@zubbymaichael

Legit.ng takes a look at a short list of popular stars who have spent ridiculous sums of money in the club or simply at fancy restaurants.

Singers, a reality star and Nollywood actor make the list in no particular order.

1.Tiwa Savage

Everything about the afrobeats diva screams class and wealth, but she seldom flaunts how rich she is on social media.

One of those rare moments, however, happened back in June 2021 when the singer spent a whooping sum of N9.4 million popping drinks in the club. Singer Skiibii who was with the singer at the time couldn't help but make a big deal of her huge pockets on social media.

2. Zubby Michael

There have been several arguments about male actors barely making enough for themselves in the movie industry but Zubby Michael changed that narrative.

In February 2022, Michael set the internet abuzz after flaunting a bill of N8.4 million he got after a night at a restaurant.

3. Mr Eazi

Leg Over hitmaker, Mr Eazi, enjoys keeping a low profile but he once raised eyebrows online after showing off the sum of money spent at a restaurant.

Mr Eazi coughed out a total of N8.3 million after chilling with friends at the fancy spot.

4. Reality star Cross

Former BBNaija housemate, Cross Okonkwo, couldn't keep calm after digging deep into his pockets just for a piece of beef in Dubai.

Cross was in the country back in April 2022 and he spent as high as N4 million on the beef meal. Levels!

5. Skiibii

The singer set the internet abuzz back in March 2021 after sharing a picture showing the sum of money spent on food.

Skiibii's receipt featured plates of jollof rice, turkey, and plantain, with the bill coming down to a total of N1.3m. However, netizens refused to believe Skiibii with many insisting that there was an error in the receipt.

Wizkid splashes N600m on new Rolls Royce Cullinan ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid acquired yet another luxury ride worth millions of naira.

Videos of the 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge automobile surfaced on social media sparking reactions.

"Wizkid is just living the life now .. yall ask for it and now yall will get it," one of his fans wrote.

