Music star Mr Eazi has got many people talking after taking to social media with a receipt showing how much he recently splurged at a restaurant in Lagos

The Skin Tight crooner splashed a whopping N8.3 million on food and some expensive bottles of alcoholic drink

Mr Eazi’s post stirred different reactions from members of the online community with some noting that he could afford it because of his connection to the Otedola family

Singer Mr Eazi couldn’t help but take to social media with evidence of how much money he splurged during a recent outing to a nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The music star took to his official page on Snapchat with a photo showing the receipt which was issued to him after making payment for all that was consumed.

Mr Eazi shows off receipt after spending N8.3 million at nightclub. Photo: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi splashed a whopping N8.3 million on food and three different brands of expensive alcoholic drinks.

Check out the post as sighted on social media below:

Social media users react

As expected, the show off from the singer got many people talking and some even shaded the singer by noting that he could only afford to splurge because of his connection to the wealthy Otedola family.

Read comments sighted below:

wonderboyvibes said:

"You’re covered my guy. Otedolar go cover am ."

amarachiozioma92 said:

"When this guy start to dey show something like dis ??"

neem_neems said:

"Omo it’s proof of funds somebody is spending in club like this.. it’s well."

segunoduwayetheprof said:

"My question always is, why do they always paste this on our faces? What's the motive and purpose?"

_iamsheila__ said:

"How people can spend this much in clubs still beats my imagination,abi nor be deir clear eye?..well,to everyman his own."

comedian_eddyranking said:

"What do you expect when you invest? the guy worth am at least he dey invest."

