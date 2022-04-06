BBNaija season 6 star Cross stirred reactions on social media after a video of him enjoying life in Dubai emerged

The reality star shared a receipt as he splurged N4 million on eating meat at an expensive restaurant in Dubai

Video of the fun time has also emerged online and Nigerians can't stop talking about the life Cross is living

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has got his fans drooling about the expensive big boy's life he is living on social media.

A video of the reality star having the fun of his life in Dubai has emerged online and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

Cross spent a lot of money on meat in Dubai. Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

In the video, Cross was having an expensive meal at a Dubai restaurant and having fun with it until he shared the receipt of the bill that is approximately four million in naira.

He expressed surprise about the bill and captioned the video as:

"Just to chop meat N4m omo after this chow heaven sure fo you."

Watch the video of his fun time below:

Nigerians react to Cross' feel good video

Social media users have reacted differently to Cross' fun video in Dubai, most of them hailed him for the expensive lifestyle.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bholaromobaba:

"He is rich and he is a spender as well."

Real_bukolami:

"Thunder go fire poverty."

Sweetie_gifty43:

"Normally this guy na rich hustler."

Abhulimen_f:

"Interesting, but I hope he has lots of houses and plenty investments oooh."

Pattibule:

"Enjoy....but that's too much for only meat cross oooo."

Onye_nkem:

"4 million for meat. It's stupid."

Source: Legit.ng