A heartbreaking video of a caterer's recent experience has shattered the hearts of many on Instagram

The caterer and her staff were in the middle of cooking some delicacies to be delivered at an event that day

Unfortunately, the pot busted at the bottom part and all the food poured out on the ground

Being in charge of things to be used at a big event can be tasking and exhausting. It takes a lot of time to put things in exactitude as it was agreed and planned.

Sadly, sometimes things don't go according to plan as there can be hiccups and glitches at any point in time or stage of the preparation.

Caterer in pain after pot of food wasted Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

A caterer got heartbroken after her pot of food poured just a few minutes away from the scheduled time to deliver the delicacies.

She was contracted to cook some different delicacies and foods for an event that was going to take place that fateful day.

She was cooking with a big pot when the unimaginable happened. The huge pot containing the jollof rice got torn at the bottom and before they could do anything, the whole content of the pot was already all over the ground.

None of it was salvageable and they were running out of time. They all looked sad in the video as they looked at the spilt food.

Social media reactions

Fertility_matterz said:

"Omg poor woman felt like crying."

Africanflamingo_ commented:

"Chai, this is hooge loss for her this period. How can we assist her."

___denikee reacted:

"I rebuke this kind of thing for even my enemy."

Jsdskincare said:

"Poor woman,she don’t know where to start from."

Honeypot.arewa said:

"Omo na our party ooh caterer and my mummy still dey court like this our guests don dey cry sef say we no share food."

Travenna_ commented:

"It happens when the industrial gas is too hot. It starts melting the pot and everything will just pour down through the bottom of the pot."

Dietmunchers added:

"Worse thing ever. Don’t stop to cry over spilled milk. Start prepping new ingredients immediately. Focusing on meeting the time. Tell your clients planner. leave the rest to God that’s how I handled mine."

Trendycrystalcakes say:

"This is not even funny to me. How till she start? The panic alone is enough for the next batch not to be sweet… what if she doesn’t even have enough ingredients left. It looks heartbreaking."

Caterer exposed for stealing meat and fish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has been left in shock after finding out that her caterer pulled a fast one on her with food items. The unidentified lady discovered that her caterer had kept away large chunks of meats and fishes meant for guests at an occasion.

The caterer had aimed to deceive the unsuspecting client and take the food items home for personal use. A video shared by Lindaikejiblog on Instagram captured the large chunks of meat and fish that were recovered from the caterer. In the video, the shocked lady said there wasn't enough meats and fishes at the occasion unbeknownst to her that the caterer was behind the shortage.

The items recovered filled several baskets and basins to the shock of everyone present. Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened in Akure, the capital of Ondo State last week.

Source: Legit.ng