DJ Cuppy is back on the pink train after celebrating her graduation from Oxford University

The music enthusiast recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in a pink look featuring Steve Madden shoes

Prior to her graduation photos surfacing online, Cuppy had earlier done a soft launch of her dark hair on Instagram

DJ Cuppy had fans curious for a while there when she sported a dark-coloured hairstyle for her graduation from Oxford University.

However, it turns out the pink enthusiast in her is still very much alive.

Photos of DJ Cuppy and the shoes. Credit: @cuppymusic, @stevemaddenuk

The disk jockey and singer recently shared photos of herself in a monochromatic pink ensemble.

The post which is an advert for UK shoe brand, Steve Madden, sees Cuppy sporting a pink pantsuit set with a lemon green camisole.

She paired the look with a pair of rhinestones pointies from the brand.

According to the website, the Valance Sandals in magenta retails for £140 which is about N78,686 according to the official exchange rate.

Check out the post below:

Celebrity price check: Tonto Dikeh poses with Yves Saint Laurent tote worth over N2.2m

Looking stylish in luxury designer pieces is never up for debate for Tonto Dikeh.

The Nigerian star, currently running for the office of the deputy governor of Rivers state, takes her style game pretty seriously.

Before jetting off to Rivers for the gubernatorial elections, the mother of one recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her luggage and handbag.

In the photo, she was carrying a quilted tote bag with the popular Yves Saint Laurent's logo on it.

Singer Tiwa Savage rocks N7.5m Birkin bag in new photos as she flaunts skin in cutout pants

Tiwa Savage continues to serve it hot on the fashion scene, and her fans most certainly aren't complaining!

If there is one thing constant about the Loaded star, it is the fact that she always drops jaws every time she steps out. Rocking a well-put-together ensemble is her forte, and it is not hard to see why.

The talented music star recently stepped out for a studio session looking swaggy in a flirty ensemble. Spotted on the singer was a Hermes Birkin bag which retails for a whopping N7,597,260 ($16,500), according to FWRD.

Source: Legit.ng