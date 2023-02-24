“Motunde No Fit Settle Down”: Fans Laugh Hard as Portable Becomes Mr Macaroni’s Potential Inlaw in Funny Skit
- Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently featured in actor Mr Macaroni’s skit and it soon trended online
- The Zazu Zeh crooner acted as Mr Macaroni’s potential inlaw after his daughter, Motunde, presented the singer to him
- Portable’s funny utterances in the video left a lot of fans rolling with laughter as they reacted to the skit
Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now become one of the latest potential in laws in one of Mr Macaroni’s skits.
The actor and skit maker is known for his skits where his daughter, Motunde, introduces many interesting characters to him as her potential husband.
During a latest episode on the series, Motunde presented the Zazu Zeh crooner to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as her love interest.
Portable, who is already quite a controversial character, had a lot to say to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as he ‘auditioned’ to them to become Motunde’s husband.
In the video, Portable introduced himself as a motivational speaker and a wise man as he tried to dazzle Motunde’s parents with his words.
See the funny video below:
Nigerians react as Portable visits Mr Macaroni as Motunde’s potential husband in funny skit
The video soon made the rounds on social media and Portable’s display amused a number of netizens. Read some of their comments below:
iyaboojofespris:
“Wahala! Wahala!! Wahala!!! End of Discussion .”
Iamnino_b:
“Opari .”
Prettymikeoflagos:
“The End .”
i.y.a.n.u.o.l.u.w.a:
“Motunde no go fit settle down .”
Bukunmioluwasina:
“you see ♀️ you see… sebi i said it. portable don dey fine. Pele jare ana wa. @mrmacaroni1 should i open whatsapp group for aso ebi?”
brodashaggi:
“ wrong person to marry Motunde o.”
iamtrinityguy:
“Portable na Dagbana .”
teefamous:
“O ti tàn!!! Intro Alone Lásán…”
Peggyovire:
“ portable is even calm here ,he definitely loves her .”
Moyolawalofficial:
“I love portable … motunde pls stay single abeg .”
Do2dtun:
“You don buy market. Biza! Biza go turn to Boxer Boxer .”
Realafricanchina:
“u never see anything @mrmacaroni1.”
Source: Legit.ng