As the governorship election holds on Saturday, March 18, actress Anita Joseph and crossdresser Bobrisky have dropped a piece of advice

In a video shared on Joseph's page, she and Bob urged fans to go out and vote for whoever they support

Using themselves as perfect examples, Bobrisky revealed he supports APC, while Anita supports LP

Actress Anita Joseph and popular crossdresser Bobrisky pleasantly surprised fans with their recent linkup.

The duo urged Nigerians to go out and vote and not fight at the governorship polls regardless of whoever they are supporting.

Bobrisky and Anita Joseph urge fans not to fight Photo credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky went further to make it known that he supports the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Anita Joseph is a loyal Labour Party (LP) supporter.

The admission further strengthened their claim that supporting different parties shouldn't cause a fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Anita wrote:

"Please tomorow vote and not F**ht “So @bobrisky222 will be feeding 5 people with @slushcafe_ on Sunday not Saturday oh.“

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

ladyjessyfavored:

"Lifting up Prayers for a Peaceful and a successful election."

elisfashluxe:

"But Bobrisky is really glowing ooo."

contento_boss_king:

"Na so e suppose be…. Not in other way round *fighting*"

munaezekwesili:

"Bobrisky apc candidate??? how na."

zobicsfashionhouse:

"I love your massage of peace maami. Life is easier when we learn to coexist peacefully."

cecepeters247:

"Healthy competition ❤️❤️ no bad blood "

nediaskitchen:

"Naso e suppose be , every body vote your choice."

jenyamaka:

"This is what politics should be. Not threatening or insulting people because of their choice."

iamomenka2hot:

"Bob u are apc supporter not candidate nna oooh."

huskylala:

"No dey do anything with that guy. Not to appear on ur screen again biko. Bad reputation and He’s a sellout and u should be protected from him at all cost."

Omoni Oboli and IK Osakioduwa arrive polling unit at 6:30am

Nollywood's Omoni Oboli, just like for the presidential election, arrived at her polling unit before daylight for the Lagos state governorship election.

In a video on her page, the filmmaker was seen with popular media personality IK Oskioduwa, and they assured people that everything at their polling unit is organized.

Osakioduwa affirmed that they would be going harder at the governorship election. He and his colleague urged Nigerians to get out and exercise their rights regardless of whoever they are voting for.

Source: Legit.ng