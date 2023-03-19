Hours after the governorship election that took place in Lagos and some other states in the country, MC Oluomo’s son King Westt shared his take

King Westt congratulated Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of the poll result and went on to blast singer, Peter Okoye aka Mr P

MC Oluomo’s son’s latest statement has triggered massive reactions as many repeatedly dragged him

As many await the outcome of the 2023 gubernatorial election, which took place in states across Nigeria on Saturday, March 18, King Westt, son of MC Oluomo, has sent a congratulatory message to the incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

King Westt, who has repeatedly defended his dad on social media, lashed out at those against Sanwo-Olu’s return bid to office.

MC Oluomo's son congratulates MC Oluomo.

Source: Instagram

In a post via his Instagram stories, King Westt slammed popular singer Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, as he advised him to fix his career and leave his dad (MC Oluomo) alone.

King Westt wrote:

“Sanwo Olu – Sanwo Eko – If you no gree dey go benin… Congratulations my governor Lagos no go spoil. Some people no just get sense. Mr P fix your career and leave my dad alone. He isn’t the solution to your family problem.”

Netizens react to MC Oluomo’s Instastory post

callmeterez;

"God is watching. God is watching. That’s all I can say."

kiitekiishaworld:

"That’s how we young people close doors for ourselves on top matter wey no concern us. Leave your parent’s battles for them, they won’t be here for too long."

sha_mu81:

"Carma will surely speak for it's self no wahala... Na here all of us go dey ✌️✌️✌️."

sammyajufo:

"He should be reminded of what happened to Elrufai son."

de_majestic1:

"All these small small boys no get respect again ooo… see this small boy talking to Peter like that."

chinyerene:

"Why your father no use you as thug? Tell your father to conduct a free and fair election then he will experience the real results."

MC Oluomo taunts Nigerians during presidential election

King Westt in a report via Legit.ng was extensively dragged on social media over his statement during the country’s presidential election.

King Westt took to social media to insult Nigerians after they called him out.

The young man, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter just like his father, reiterated his support for Bola Tinubu and also went ahead to insult the parents of fellow Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng