Regina Daniels Expresses Her Love For Money And The Privileged Life: "Abeg Find One Senator Give Me"
- Regina Daniels, the latest Nigerian graduate, has been enjoying her life lately as she vacations away with her mum
- The Nigerian actress and billionaire's wife made a post expressing her love for money and the privileged life
- The post from the mother-of-two ignited comments from her fans who buttressed her point while also inspiring them
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Senator Ned Nwoko's last wife, Regina Daniels, caused a gazillion tongues to wag on social media after she posted a new photo on her official Instagram page.
Nigerians recently criticised the actress after she graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Universidad Azteca in Mexico.
The mother of two who expressed guilt about leaving her two kids behind has confessed her love for money and the privileged life.
She wrote:
"Money and Good life loves me and I love them too 😁💴 ✨."
See her post below:
Regina's post has been eliciting non-stop reactions as many of her female fans.
Fans react to Regina Daniels' post
Read some reactions below:
@_horlardunmadey:
"Minister of enjoyment 🤤🫶💜."
@officialamiraph:
"Your mom is actually eating the fruit of her labour🙂 mothers wish☺️😍."
@rume_diana:
"Na this kind life i order for me and my mama ❤️😍."
@prettyellabeauty:
"Abeg find one senator give me I don too suffer 😢."
@shirley_shuga:
"Why mummsy dey follow her everywhere?"
@mimi_lee_mlambo:
"Don’t worry you already proved that to us hun."
@car_wash_boy11:
"Omo I just want make God bless me and my mom, na car I Dey wash ,mummy na cleaner for one small school , I pray that the blessings of God locate me and my mom🙏."
@rume_diana:
"Na this kind life i order for me and my mama ❤️😍."
@ambassador_godswill_miracle:
"If you judge her for loving money then if poverty makes you happy go ahead."
Mama Rainbow impresses fans, announces transformative decision at 82: "Life is just getting started"
Regina Daniels Sends Message to trolls
Legit.ng reported in a previous post that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels sent a message to those asking questions about her new degree from a Mexican university.
Recall that the talented star shared videos on December 9 to announce her latest achievement as a graduate.
Following the conflicting reactions she got on her post, the mum of two stated her priority amid the buzz.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng