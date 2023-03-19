Following the reported results of the Lagos state governorship election, MC Oluomo has taken to social media to rejoice

Putting up a song of mockery, Oluomo made it clear that Labour Party supporters, mostly Igbos, are facing the consequences of being in Lagos

The ex-NURTW chairman also affirmed that 'obidiots' will now believe Lagos belongs to the Yorubas

Former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman MC Oluomo has taken to social media with a post making fun of Labour party supporters, who are mostly Igbos.

Oluomo, in a new post on his page after clearing up the 'Iya Chukwudi' drama, affirmed that 'Obidiots' will believe after the election that Lagos state belongs to the Yorubas.

MC Oluomo makes fun of Labour Party supporters Photo credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Putting up a song of mockery, he also added that the supporters are now facing the consequences of Lagos being a no man's land as they claim.

"Hope the Obidiots believes now that Lagos belongs to Yoruba and they’re now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man’s land."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Netizens react to MC Oluomo's post

oge_oge22:

"next governor of Lagos State, at least he speaks and understand Yoruba very well and his mum and dad are you Yorubas and he thinks in Yoruba."

classic2post:

"This does not stop us from buying all ur land in Lagos.... na we get am.."

jmaniofficial:

"Chai that’s why it’s like Igbos are doing better in Lagos. Hooligans and stack illiteracy still full for Lagos. The level of illiteracy in Lagos is on the high side. How many Igbos have u seen begging people with good and big cars for money? Oya divide this country make we dey on our own una refuse."

omotaiyewo:

"Yorubas are very accommodative, that’s why we are the most developed region in Nigeria. All your businesses and properties here are to our advantage, that’s what you don’t realized. Our region will keep developing and yours will remain under developed."

dozieonyiriuka:

"How is this guy not behind bars?"

official_ennys:

"No be this man write this thing …..so e no go bother me."

claudiuss0001:

"How I wish we can forget about Tribalism and Religion… Things would have been better with no stress "

MC Oluomo introduces Iya Chukwudi in viral video about Lagos state governorship election

Former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo, finally cleared the air over his viral video on the Lagos state governorship election.

In the new video, which also went viral, Oluomo revealed that he did not threaten anyone and is not in the position to tell people who to vote for.

On the Iya Chukwudi he mentioned, MC revealed that she is like a sister to him, and he did not use it as a threat to Igbos in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng