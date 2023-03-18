Chioma Akpotha desperately ran for her life from her polling unit after a group of things attacked her

The actress who was met with knives and bottles did not get a chance to use her phone to capture the moment or vote

After safely getting home, Akpotha recounted the experience of how she was chased like a rat in her country

The Lagos state governorship election has taken a violent turn, with celebrities giving updates on social media.

Chioma Akpotha ran for her life and cried out on social media after she was attacked by thugs with dangerous weapons at her polling unit, preventing her from voting.

Chioma Akpotha shares details of attack Photo credit: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

After finally getting home, the actress on her Instagram live expressed sadness over how she was chased like a rat in her country.

She revealed that things went downhill after one of the attackers recognised her, and his people sowed up, kicked at her car, and chased her out.

Chioma also disclosed that a particular guy told her he was with her for End Sars, but for the governorship election, she is on her own.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chioma's video

Kate Henshaw calls out chairman of Eti-Osa LG for trying to intimidate her

Actress Kate Henshaw refused to be bullied by the chairman of Eti-Osa local government, Rasheedat Adu, at her polling unit.

The actress, in a video on Twitter, revealed that the politician came to rile the people in the local government against her and issued instructions in Yoruba to her thugs hanging around.

According to Henshaw, people were chanting slogans, and one of Adu's men said he would slap her while another pointed at her from a distance.

