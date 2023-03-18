Chioma Akpotha, in a video, revealed that immediately after she arrived at her polling unit, she was attacked

The actress managed to escape unhurt but not without damage to her car as thugs attacked her with bottles and knives

Akpotha, clearly shaken in the video, raced towards safety as she expressed gratitude that she did not go out alone

Popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has once again cried out on social media over her experience at her polling unit for the governorship election.

The movie star revealed that she couldn't even bring out her phone to update fans when she got to her polling unit as some thugs attacked her with knives and bottles.

Chioma Akpotha attacked at her polling unit Photo credit: @chiomakpotha

Source: Instagram

Making the video from her car as she was driven to safety, Akpotha revealed that her side mirror was damaged even though she managed to escape unhurt.

She wrote:

"NIGERIA MY COUNTRY !!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chioma's experience

kceysarah:

"They came out in full force today to attack people because presidential elections took them by surprise, they'll not succeed."

samthegreatobi:

"Not again. Jesus."

kween_goldie:

"It’s not even 12pm yet. APC trust me the end wouldn’t justify the means, you can’t force people to accept you as their leaders."

hassan_giggs:

"This woman again."

ms.bamike:

"But must everyone know you guys went to vote ? Must you do video there ? Oga oo vote and leave."

teni_michaels:

"Now imagine how election would be in 4 years from now.. if Tinubu stays in power.. no just imagine.. they’ll obviously be no reason to do election."

obioflagos_:

"Anybody saying “na everytime dem dey attack her” may you witness worse."

lopezsonate:

"You have started again abi? Na only you dem dey attack?"

ayodeji_atte:

"Na only you dem Dey always attack…. You people should sha go and vote."

robyekpo:

"Wahala! Wahala! Wahala!!"

Kate Henshaw calls out chairman of Eti-Osa LG over governorship election

Actress Kate Henshaw refused to be bullied by the chairman of Eti-Osa local government Rasheedat Adu at her polling unit.

The actress, in a video on Twitter, revealed that the politician came to rile the people in the local government against her and issued instructions in Yoruba to her thugs hanging around.

According to Henshaw, people were chanting slogans, and one of Adu's men said he would slap her while another pointed at her from a distance.

Source: Legit.ng