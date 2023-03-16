Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, DJ Cuppy, after she graduated from Oxford University

The billionaire businessman posted photos of himself with Cuppy during her graduation ceremony and shared his plans for her PhD

According to Femi Otedola, he is already saving for Cuppy’s PhD school fees and she reacted to his message

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy’s father, Femi Otedola, is no doubt proud of her latest achievement.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Cuppy graduated from Oxford University after bagging her Masters degree.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Femi Otedola proudly shared photos of himself with Cuppy on her graduation day.

Fans react as Femi Otedola says he's saving for DJ Cuppy to do PhD after masters from Oxford.

Not stopping there, the billionaire businessman revealed his plan for Cuppy to also do her PhD. According to him, he is already saving for the school fee.

He wrote:

“Congratulations on your Oxford University MSc Graduation Ifemi @CuppyMusic I’ll start saving for your PhD school fees, no knowledge is wasted … F.Ote.”

See his post below:

DJ Cuppy reacts to Femi Otedola’s plan for her to do PhD

Shortly after Femi Otedola shared his PhD plan for Cuppy online, she took to his comment section to react.

Cuppy did not seem keen on getting a PhD and noted that she is fine with her three degrees. She wrote:

“I think 3 degrees is enough Love YOU Papa ✨”.

Netizens react as Femi Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy’s graduation from Oxford University

Read some of the comments from fans below:

cyfoon:

“You will start saving? Sir no dy wayne us na .”

cypher_legendary:

“I feel like tagging my papa under the post .”

c_popson:

“Sir if you no mind , I can contribute towards the savings for her phd. Send Aza .”

graphicdesign_sunday:

“Start saving kee? Person wey don get money.”

milly_7782:

“Adopt me too .”

agboolamovich:

“Sir I will also contribute to Cuppy's PhD. Lets help each other .”

Cuppy says she didn't get a distinction, but she passed

DJ Cuppy was in the news over her Master's programme at Oxford University as she took to social media to share the good news of her completing the programme.

Taking to her official pages, Cuppy revealed that she had completed the year-long programme despite it being a tough one for her.

Not stopping there, she admitted that even though she did not finish with a merit or distinction, she still passed and is very proud of herself.

Source: Legit.ng