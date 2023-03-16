Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared some lovely pictures from her graduation ceremony at Oxford University

Cuppy took different pictures with her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola, and her lover Ryan Taylor also featured in some

However, some netizens are talking about Cuppy’s mum, Nana's facial expression in one of the pictures

Popular Nigerian disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, is trending on social media as she finally graduates from Oxford University.

An excited Cuppy flooded her social media timelines with pictures from the ceremony with her parents, Femi and Nana Otedola, and her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor, all present to celebrate her.

Cuppy, mum and her lover at her graduation ceremony. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, one of the pictures she shared has stirred reactions from netizens as many commented on her mum’s facial expression.

In the photo, Cuppy and her man were all over each other, while the mum was beside them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See some of the reactions below:

monday_johnson19:

"Congratulations…. I’m pretty sure in your mother’s mind, she’s like…. Take it easy with my daughter bruh ."

atabisco237:

"That second to last slide is giving me African mothers vibes ❤️❤️❤️."

otcash_08:

"Why is your mom looking at him like that ."

pepper_gel:

"Why read my comment. Did you see her moms face with the white guy. ."

__emelyprasser._._:

"I spy with my little eye... something amazing in this picture ."

_darkskinned.nini:

"Congratulations I love the 9th slide."

officialtobbyakog:

"The 9th frame. Mom was like "in my presence? Respect yourself young man".

badboisince1972:

"Na Man U carry for head abi? See as ur mama sef Dey look una."

seidumisbahuddin:

"Mama was like no smooshing in my presence here no no no congratulations beautiful cuppy❤️."

Cuppy graduates from Oxford University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cuppy, in a statement via her social media timeline, announced that she had finally graduated from the University of Oxford.

Cuppy, who underwent a Master’s programme at the prestigious university, took to her Instastories to share different clips of her preparing for her graduation ceremony.

In one of the clips, Cuppy was spotted with her lover Ryan Taylor as they had some loved-up moments.

Sharing the good news via her Twitter handle, Cuppy wrote:

“FINALLY graduated from @UniofOxford … And yes, I am going to make NOISE about it .”

Source: Legit.ng