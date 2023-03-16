Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has left one of his associates, Rotimi, in awe over the level of his wealth

Rotimi took to his Twitter page to gush over how Wizkid has bought three Rolls Royce rides in six months

According to him, Wizkid’s money is very long, and his statement started a debate among a number of netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s wealth has once again become a topic of discussion on social media.

One of the music star’s associates, @RotimyRudeboi on Twitter, took to his page to gush over just how rich Wizkid is.

According to him, Wizkid’s money is long. He explained further by citing how the Grammy-winning music star bought three Rolls Royce Cullinan in the space of six months.

Fans react as Wizkid's associate brags about singer buying 3 Rolls Royce in 6 months. Photos: @wizkidayo, @rotimyrudeboi (Twitter)

Rotimi wrote:

“3 Rolls Royce cullinan in bou 6 months is actually insane,the bag is too long ”

See his tweet below:

Fans react as Wizkid’s associate brags about his wealth

Rotimi’s post about Wizkid’s wealth soon made the rounds online and got a number of the singer’s fans talking. Read some of their comments below:

azamanchi2022:

“How many times we don see him drive all this cars?”

wendy_adamma:

“Wizkid rich pass Nigeria.”

nazzy_lovedoctor:

“All his baby mama dey drive 1986 Toyota Camry biggest bird u no show love o.”

sammy_richie_ika_:

“3 rolls Royce ? Wow.”

mene.temi:

“Wetin person wan do with 3 rolls? Wiz wen no too dey house?”

arinzennze:

“Let him use the money and help the societies instead of all these.”

_heisvictor:

“Whoever is saying Wizkid is broke is not okay. That person needs to be examined.”

Wizkid lands in Lagos in style

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, isn’t one to show off his luxury possessions often on social media, but he knows when to make exceptions.

Just recently, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post letting his fans and followers know that he is in Lagos, Nigeria, at the moment.

Wizkid flooded his page with several pictures in which he was spotted posing with some of his luxury automobiles and the new additions.

