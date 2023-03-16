Popular Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has taken his support for Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to a new level

The socialite showed his support for the governor's re-election bid by going on the streets of Lagos to campaign for him ahead of Saturday's election

In the viral clip, Chiefpriest could be heard shooting shots at Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Famous Nigerian nightlife boss and Igbo-born socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has once again shown the depth of his support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The club owner, recently accused of infidelity in his marriage, was seen on the streets of Lagos campaigning vigorously for Governor Sanwo-Olu's re-election as Lagos state governor.

A video clip of Cubana Chiefpriest hitting the streets to campaign for Sanwo-Olu stirs reactions. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest, in the viral campaign video, was heard touching on how well Sanwo-Olu had performed in his first term as governor and needed to be allowed to complete several projects he had embarked on.

He, however, didn't limit his campaigning to just exalting Governor Sanwo-Olu's achievements. He took it further by slamming the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), calling him a "confusionist."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He noted that GRV used an Igbo name, Chinedu, during his earlier days when contesting to be a senator but is now using a Yoruba name to curry ethnic votes.

Watch Cubana Chiefpriest's video canvassing votes for Babajide Sanwo-Olu's re-election:

Read some reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's video campaigning for Sanwo-Olu

@daqueens_kitchen:

"If Gov. Sanwoolu has done so well in the first tenure and his conscience is clear, he wouldn't need to try so hard to win the second tenure."

@kennyyak18:

"Sincerely Sanwo is the best man among all of them. He is mr competent."

@iamgeoffreybiggeo:

"Na mumu dey follow all dis business men and influencer do politics, if e go benefit them u no go see them."

@xclusivesilver18:

"Good for him. As for me and my people, na LP we dey vote!"

@chidi.mike_cars:

"The love of money is the root of all????"

@egbujor_p:

"Lol they won't say he should go back to his village now o watch the comment section."

@_generaaje:

"This is good to see... Igbo man supporting a Yoruba man, they all kept mute now. but a Yoruba man supporting Igbo man will be tagged omo ale... them go dey shout Yoruba ronu."

Cubana Chiefpriest’s wife gushes over hubby amidst cheating scandal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Angel Gold, the wife of the famous Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, best known as Cubana Chiefpriest, had shunned the cheating rumours concerning her husband and a Kenyan woman to shower her man with attention on social media.

Recall that the Nightlife promoter had been in the headlines the past few days over an allegation of having a child out of wedlock with a Kenyan side chick.

Chiefpriest’s wife has come out to tell the world that her home is perfectly at peace while she flaunted her husband and the love they share on social media.

Source: Legit.ng