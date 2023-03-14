Popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, best known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has continued to make the headlines as his wife flaunts him amidst his infidelity scandal

Angel Gold, wife to Cuabana Chiefpriest, was seen recently in a video having a good time with her hubby as she shuns naysayers

The clip of Cubana Chiefpriest’s wife being affectionate over her man in the space of a few hours after their alleged marital crisis left netizens enthralled

Angel Gold, wife of the popular celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, has shunned the cheating rumours concerning her husband and a Zimbabwe woman to shower her man with attention on social media.

Recall that the Nightlife promoter had been in the headlines the past few days over an allegation of having a child out of wedlock with a Kenyan side chick.

Chiefpriest’s wife has come out to tell the world that her home is perfectly at peace while she flaunts their union on social media.

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s video

chinweasinobi:

"Yes dearie, love forever as long as he's with you. I love you for this, and if at the end of the day, he accepts his mistakes and ready to accept the new born, please accept it with him as long as your marriage is not threaten and still intact."

nd_bestfood:

"Corry go when you are suffering dey didn't get pregnant na nw big lie, Enjoy your sweet marriage, ndi side hen Lolo na new update for you."

arinze.kennedy

An igbo woman cannot leave her suffer and sweat for another woman

mhiz___tessie2:

"Better tell him to claim his child…if una like make una post loved up pic.it’s still not going to change the fact that that baby belong to him…kids are innocent and very spiritual it’s not all kids you treat bad if you dnt want the downfall of ur husband because that baby innocent. /and your husband ignoring his responsibilities towards that child can cause his downfall think wise."

chy_somme:

"Marriage is about forgiveness, Know this and know Peace ✌️ If you’re not ready to forgive please don’t get married."

asa_gabi:

"Cubana chest priest should go and take care of his son the Kenya girlfriend deserve to be treated nicely."

Cubana Chiefpriest accused BBN Maria of husband snatching

In other related news, Legit.ng had reported in 2021 that Cubana Chiefpriest called out BBNaija star, Maria, and accused her of snatching his sister's husband.

An enraged Chiefpriest had taken to his Instagram page with a call-out post in which he accused the reality star of allegedly being involved with his brother-in-law.

In a different post, Chiefpriest accused Maria of going as far as issuing threats to his sister and asking her to leave the father of her children.

Source: Legit.ng