The Liquified Petroleum Gas Association of Nigeria (LPGAR) has asked Nigerian consumers to monitor their gas refills

The association spoke amid reports in November alleging widespread underfilling by dealers.

The development comes as the average retail price for refilling a 12.5 kg cylinder of LPG rose by 58.68% in October 2024

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Liquified Petroleum Gas Association of Nigeria (LPGAR) has asked Nigerian consumers to monitor their gas refills and called the allegations of underfilling untrue.

The association spoke amid reports in November alleging widespread underfilling by dealers.

Cooking gas dealers refute report of underfilling by retailers. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

Gas dealers deny underfilling allegations

The NUPENG Branch chairman of LPGAR, Ayobami Olarinoye, acknowledged isolated malpractice cases but said they do not reflect the industry.

The association blamed the perceptions on various factors that are unrelated to retailers.

According to Olarinoye, family size determines the volume of LPG consumption, and frequency of use is also critical in determining how long cooking gas lasts after refills.

He said many users focus on the number of days rather than consumption volume.

The association added that other factors can affect consumption, such as unauthorised use by children, domestic workers, or neighbours in shared houses.

Gas dealers ask consumers to remember refill dates

Punch reports that the association disclosed that leakages from faulty cylinders, hoses, or expired regulators can also affect the volume of gas consumption.

Olarinoye stressed that many users must conduct period checks on their equipment, leading to losses.

He asked consumers always to remember their last refill dates to avoid blaming retailers for underfills.

The NUPENG Branch leader also asked users to weigh their cylinders before and after refills to confirm quantity and accuracy.

Prices of gas refills change

The development comes as the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased by 58.68, from N10,545.87 recorded in October 2023 to N16,734.55 in 2024.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed that the spike burdens households already challenged by inflation and high living standards.

According to the NBS report, a 5kg cooking gas refill cost about N6,915.69 in October, reflecting a 3.23% change from N6,699 in September.

The gain is considerably greater yearly, rising 51.58% from the N4,562.51 reported in October 2023.

the price rice of cooking gas rises again

Legit.ng previously reported that the price of cooking gas has again increased across markets in the country, a recent survey has found.

Consumers now buy cooking gas for N1,500 per kilogram compared to the average price of N1,340 it sold in october.

Those who recently filled their cylinders explained how they had to pay more than they had budgeted for to get the product.

Source: Legit.ng