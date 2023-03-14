Former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, trends online as he celebrates adding a new year to his chin

MC Oluomo, in his birthday post, gave praises to God for being able to survive all the persecution and challenges that he's had to face in the last 365 days of his life

Many Nollywood celebrities have also taken to his page to celebrate the former NURTW boss as he turns a year older.

Famous Lagos state socialite and former National Union of Road Transport Workers boss Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya recently turned a year older and has been trending online.

MC Oluomo's birthday post shared on his page has been trending online, stirring reactions from several Nollywood celebrities.

One of the veterans to have taken to his page to greet the former NURTW boss was the ace actor Dele Odule who wished him a long and prosperous life.

MC Oluomo is a famous supporter of the Nigerian president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has been faced with massive persecution for supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC) political juggernaut.

See MC Oluomo's post celebrating his birthday:

See how netizens reacted to MC Oluomo's birthday post

@deleodule_:

"Happy birthday to you. Best wishes"

@yeyetoyintomato:

"Congratulations and happy birthday to u @kingmcoluomo. U are a special breed by God."

@femiadebayosalami:

"Happy Birthday . May this celebration bring fulfillment of your heart desires. Best wishes always."

@smartemmy:

"Everyone sees a boss, I see a mentor, motivator and one who inspires me to be the best, Kabiyesi."

@king_westt:

"I’m the luckiest person to have a dad like you. You’re one of a kind and I love you so much, I love you today, tomorrow and forever. Wishing the bravest man in the world a happy birthday."

@jako_sparro:

"Where Agbero see money enter private jet??? Nigeria."

@iamyomigold:

"Happy birthday olulu God bless your day omo Akinsanya."

@adekolatijani1:

" Llnp Ayedaade ✅️ Oba Of Oshodi land, your new age with grace Insha ALLAH."

@iamkemikorede:

"Happy blessings birthday to you sir I wish you many more blessings years ahead with all your heart desires Insha Allah."

MC Oluomo’s son brags about his father after video of him on APC campaign bus went viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of former Lagos state National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) boss Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, joining the grand finale of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign, has gone viral.

MC Oluomo's son, King West, re-shared the clip online and has stirred reactions with the caption he tagged to the video.

West's comment came across to many Nigerians as a brag. He noted that the campaign bus his father was on wasn't something anybody could just hop on; instead, only the movers and shakers of Nigeria were allowed on board.

