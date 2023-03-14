Nigerian heavyweight record producer Don Jazzy tried to clarify the myth behind streaming fans in the country’s entertainment industry

Don Jazzy, on his recent podcast hosted on Apple Music, spoke to upcoming artists to understand the concept of streaming farms

The entertainment lord believes steaming farms are not the reasons why artists win, and he advised young artists to work hard

Nigerian heavyweight record producer Don Jazzy has cleared the air around streaming farms in the Nigerian music industry.

The Hotshot producer spoke directly to upcoming artists, telling them to ignore the side talks about streaming farms as it would be a disservice to them.

In recent times, the discussion around streaming farms has brought some controversy into the Nigerian entertainment business.

Industry contenders now accuse one another of using the complex technology, especially when any of their songs top the chats.

In his latest podcast on Apple Music, the Mavin Records CEO explained that there are no streaming farms in Nigeria.

"There are no godd*mn streaming farms. I don’t know if people have it, but take it from us that those who are succeeding, that are at the forefront, there are no streaming farms."

See his video below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy’s assertion

africanflamingo_:

"Election is not over; until we recover our mandate, podcast should rest."

megakidsnaija:

"Just look at Spyro and Libianca!"

teeh_lyfstyle:

"At last a podcast that is educative."

kingcokes:

"Buju started the accusation cos of Ruger’s progress (I guess), but when he dropped Gwagwalada & moved to the top of the chart immediately, i’m sure he didn’t see it as use of ‘streaming farm’."

meetemmanueljacob:

"True. If you think others can’t achieve something, you are automatically saying it’s not possible for you to achieve the same thing. The greatest limitations are the ones we impose on ourselves."

frankmethodman:

"That’s why I no dey like download songs from here small thing you go hear tunes jams dot come."

