Nigerian heavyweight producer Don Jazzy gave an insightful advice to musicians and upcoming talents in the country.

The Mavin Records CEO used Davido’s re-emergence in the scene to elaborate his point successfully.

Don explained that Davido didn’t bank on his fame to make to achieve the great things he did with Timeless Album so far.

"Dear artists," she said, "I hope you can see how Davido is marketing his album. He didn’t form oh I’m OBO so everybody will cop my sht. Marketing your beautiful project that you worked hard for does not reduce your swag. "

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy’s assertion

__majorwillz:

"I hope Wizkid learns."

kewizzyofficial:

"I just too love @donjazzy ,,he always motivate and speak the truth."

nativeson_clothing1:

"Baba dey everywhere granting interviews preaching love to outsiders and fc , na big marketing strategy ."

y.nisholar:

"Swears na why him bi G.O.A.T❤️"

imade_stand:

"Yes ooo. The thing Dey vex me when I see artist forming I don’t post too much lol Omo why are you here at the first place ??! Is not to promote ur art?"

desmond_dex:

"Coca-Cola is everywhere but still advertises everyday for centuries."

Don Jazzy cautions upcoming artists against streaming farms

In a related post, Legit.ng reported that heavyweight record producer Don Jazzy clarified the myth behind streaming fans in the country’s entertainment industry.

Don Jazzy, on his recent podcast hosted on Apple Music, spoke to upcoming artists to understand the concept of streaming farms.

The entertainment lord believed that steaming farms are a not the reasons why artists win, and advised young artists further.

Tiwa Savage stirs funny reactions after making comment about pregnancy for Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a funny skit by content creator Kie Kie that featured ace producer Don Jazzy and stirred reactions from many, including singer Tiwa Savage.

The funny skit showed Don Jazzy playing the role of Casanova as he impregnated different ladies despite purchasing condoms from Kiekie.

Reacting to the video, Tiwa Savage jokingly said she is pregnant for the Mavin label boss as well.

"Like play like play Don baba become father of many nation finally there will be MAVINS TAIWO, MAVINS KEHINDE, MAVINS JUNIOR, MAVINS PRINCE, MAVINS PRINCESS, MAVINS ANGEL, MAVINS BEAUTY," one fan's comment read in part.

Source: Legit.ng