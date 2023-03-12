Tiwa Savage is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who has stood the test of time and carved a path for herself and her talent in a male-dominated industry

Legit.ng looks into the singer’s career to recount some of the odd events that led to the fame she is enjoying today

Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage is one of the country’s most beloved celebrities; despite a couple of controversies that have looped her career, the Kele Kele Love breakout star is highly appreciated for her talent and enthralling demeanour.

Legit.ng looked into some of the odd moments in the singer’s career that brought her into the headlines and left her name waggling among netizens.

A few times Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage broke the Nigerian internet @tiwasavge

The release of Wanted video

In 2014, Tiwa Savage (still under Mavins record) received a lot of backlash for her music video Wanted, in which she appeared almost naked because of the skin-like bodycon attire she wore in the video.

Many said she was emulating the American global star Beyoncé, hence the daring, raunchy display of her contours with some steamy dance moves that held it down.

Tiwa’s marriage crisis with Teebillz

The Popstar revealed a bucket of messy things about her estranged husband Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, during their marital crisis in 2016. In a lengthy interview with Pulse TV, the singer accused Tunji of many inappropriate things that buzzed the internet. Tiwa claimed that she had once caught her ex-lover snorting hard substances another time, she tagged Tunji as a woman beater.

Tiwa becomes a video vixen for Wizkid

The Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid featured Tiwa in the video of his 2018 song Fever, at a time when there were rumours of the two stars dating. The video, directed by Meji Alabi, showed fans the alluring side of the African Bhad Gyal. The video fueled the speculations of Tiwa and Wizkid being an item and was one of the trendy topics on the internet for days.

Tiwa says her hit track with Brandy Somebody’s son is a Christian song

The Afrobeats diva sparked reactions with her single Somebody’s Son featuring American R&B star Brenda. Many assumed Tiwa was singing about her significant other until, months later, she revealed that her main character in the song was Jesus.

According to her, people told her the song was not going to be a hit because it relates to just women.

However, she corrected the narrative because everyone needs somebody’s son, ‘Jesus Christ’.

Tiwa’s leaked tape

Days after the release of her collabo with Brandy, the singer was allegedly blackmailed with a leaked video of her s*xtape. The video circulated on social media and blogs as numerous people shared their hot takes, with many bashing The songstress.

That didn’t daunt Tiwa’s spirit or make her become less of herself. The following year, 2022, Mama Jam Jam revisited the issue of her leaked tape in her song with YBNL signee Asake titled ‘Loaded’.

On the Amapiano track, the singer lyrically attacked bloggers, saying she wasn’t ashamed of her leaked tape and noting that she wouldn’t allow the incident to destroy her.

Source: Legit.ng