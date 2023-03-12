Popular Nigerian singer Portable, has taken to his Instagram page of over a million followers to celebrate his birthday

The controversial singer who turned a year older on Sunday, March 12, posted new studio photos of himself in colourful garb

Meanwhile, also celebrating her birthday on the same date is veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha who shared photos as well

Portable is all shades of grateful as he marks a new year in grand style.

Real name Habeeb Okikiola, the controversial Nigerian singer clocked a year older on Sunday, March 12.

Birthday photos of Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby

For his special day, the singer had a birthday photoshoot which saw him rocking a swaggy ensemble.

The look featured a jacket and pants in oriental bold prints which he paired with a deep blue turtleneck top.

He accessorised with a newsboy-styled hat with 'IKA' customised on it.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"ZAzuu Finally am +1 All praises belongs to God for his protection , guidance, mercy and grace so far Wish me well that was the first gift my mother got when I was born ,say a prayer for me it’s my special day specialize by God OKIKIOLA GOD Sent IKA OF AFRICA AMULUDUN worldwide."

Check out the photos below:

Celebrity glam: Nollywood star Chioma Akpotha dazzles in gorgeous look for her birthday

There is nothing as beautiful as stepping into your new age filled with gratitude - and looking fabulous too! Chioma Akpotha turned 43 on Sunday, March 12, and fans have celebrated in with beautiful words.

For her special day, the newly-turned 43-year-old shared some stunning photos from her birthday shoot in which she looked effortlessly classy. Akpotha donned a strapless black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The dress designed by Rebecca Eteng featured some dramatic ruffle detailing on both sides of the dress in gold colour, giving the look an edgy, yet classy look.

