Trending Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently shared a video from an incident while on her trip in Manchester

The Sabi Girl singer recorded herself with her team singing a gospel song while stuck in an elevator

The video which has gotten over 500k views on TikTok gathered several reactions from amused viewers

Ayra Starr, alongside her team, encountered a not-so-good experience while being stuck in an elevator.

The singer who was in Manchester for a show could not perform due to issues involving the organisers as well as the unfortunate elevator incident.

However, the singer decided to lead a gospel song while stuck inside the elevator, much to the amusement of her team who joined it.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of Ayra Starr and her team in elevator

Richie Billionz ❤️:

"So u de fear u for ur lifeSorry but I’m sure this will happen again if na Wentin go make u de sing Christain song not stability ‍♂️"

Peacy:

"Everybody don repent by force. Ayrastarr thinking it's rapture."

wisdomcounsellin:

"According to Shaggy when you realise your situation you start to call on God."

elsiedamian_:

"I wonder how they are so comfortable singing. I can’t stay in an enclosed space. I’ll feel like I’m suffocating. Is there anyone who feels the same here."

mrluda1:

"Next time use the staircase,you're still young and energy dey."

oredips_:

"emergency gospel band."

drizzy_billionz11:

"E no dey rush again?"

gt_lil22:

"Elevator nor gree Rush again."

okeymoney:

"So you sabi sing christian song like this."

