Top Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, trended online after her lookalike was mistaken to be her by a fan

A video made the rounds on social media of an oyinbo fan recording and singing Bloody Samaritan after bumping into who she thought was the singer on the street

A number of netizens had hilarious comments at the fan’s reaction to seeing the Ayra Starr lookalike

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr’s name trended on social media after a video of one of her oyinbo fans with her lookalike trended.

In a video which was posted on TikTok by @mtrendin, a young oyinbo fan brought out her phone to record after seeing a lady she mistook to be Ayra Starr on the street.

The fan recorded herself with the supposed celebrity as she happily sang one of her hit songs, Bloody Samaritan.

Fans laugh hard over video of Ayra Starr lookalike deceiving oyinbo fan. Photos: @ayrastarr, @mtrendin (Tiktok)

Interestingly, the Ayra Starr look alike also played along and joined the fan in singing the song while she was being recorded.

The caption on the post read:

“We’ve always told her she looked like Ayra starr, now some random Turkish woman confirmed it .”

See the funny clip below:

Netizens react to video of oyinbo fan recording herself with who she thought was Ayra Starr

The video soon spread on social media and raised a series of hilarious reactions from fans. Read some of them below:

gallar__:

“For her mind …she go find out later shaaa.”

ngeedarlyn:

“It’s not funny. That’s social fraud.”

thankgod_101980:

“This is why Nigerian artists are growing... I love the way they do support each other…”

highly_inflammable1:

“Dem no fit kill ur vibes jare .”

Uzoechina:

"Highkey she looks exactly like Ayra Starr’s sister."

Tomi:

"This is too funny pls "

julz:

"she kinda look like her tho it’s the wrong lyrics for me."

Mama❤:

"Nothing really killed her vibe tho"

SaratuMusic:

"the more I watch this the funnier it gets"

rosinemojoko:

"She’s never gonna forget this day."

