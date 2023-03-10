Instagram comedian Carter Efe sparked reactions online over his latest 2023 jam, Oluchi, which features Berri Tiga and Skiibii

Recall that the skit maker and the young upcoming, Berri had a clash in 2022 over their viral hit track Machala

Concerned netizens and music lovers queried the online creator to know if he had settled everything amicably to avoid another drama

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian comedian turned singer Carter Efe recently dropped a new single, Oluchi, featuring Skiibii and the upcoming act Berri Tiga.

Reacting to the song, netizens demanded to know if the skit maker had properly settled the talents on his new music.

Pictures of Carter Efe, Berri Tiga and Skiibii Credit: @carterefe, @berri_tiga, @skiibii

Source: Instagram

Recall that carter Efe had a clash with Berri Tiga in 2022 over their viral Machala song, when the comedian accused Berri of wanting to take ownership of his song.

Netizens now demanded from the singer to know if they have sorted themselves out on this new song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the teaser for the song below

Netizens react to Carter Efe’s song

Carter Efe responded to the several remarks flooding his post:

"Berri 3% Skiibii 30 Me 67%"

:youngest_rahp:

"The percentage dey well agreed ."

iam_mr_quincy:

Two of una who sing this one? I nor wan hear wahala again oh!!!

healthertainer:

"I no wan settle fight o. What’s the percentage this time around? "

thecuteabiola:

"Hope both of una don agree well ?"

justinleigh_:

"Na konga so beat una go steal? Make i call 9ice, him get share inside."

wonderboyodc:

"This guy the song ooo make I go follow him someone please tag him for me I need he’s Handel."

iam_mrchilling:

"Tell this guy to open his mouth when he is singing..him Dey use nose sing..nice jam."

love___christiana:

"Say your loving don dy burst my dada o oluchi. "

Carter Efe Begs Don Jazzy to do a remix on Rema’s latest banger

Nigerian online comedian-turned-singer Carter Efe took his fans and followers by surprise with his recent demand from Don Jazzy.

The musician was seen grooving to Rema’s latest hit track when he couldn’t resist the urge to send a plea to Don Jazzy.

Carter Efe went on to appeal to Don Jazzy to let him do a feature on Rema’s viral Holiday jam.

Source: Legit.ng