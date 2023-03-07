Mavin Records diva Ayra Starr recently came across a post on Twitter and she had to quickly set the records straight

An overzealous fan had suggested that the Rush hitmaker is gradually replacing international music icon, Beyonce Knowles

Upon sighting the tweet, Starr suggested that the individual is setting her up for trolls and netizens had mixed reactions to her comment

Rave of the moment Ayra Starr has attempted to calm the hype of an overzealous fan who shared his thoughts about her artistry.

The individual in a Twitter post categorically submitted that the Mavin Records diva is slowly replacing international music icon, Beyonce Knowles.

Upon sighting the post, Starr was quick to fire back with a response suggesting that she doesn’t agree with the individual’s submission.

The Sability hitmaker noted that the fan is simply setting her up for trolling and dragging by people on the internet.

Fans react to Ayra Starr’s comment

@Ideyquickvexx said:

"Sabi girl know say she no Sabi reach that level ."

@MarvelChidi said:

"The only person you are replacing is tiwa savage, you are not even replacing her you are better than her."

@PeterAjuzie said:

"Not close, but I def see the potential… I see a future where global superstar artists will aspire to be the next Ayra Starr. Keep putting in work! ."

@PrinceofSydney said:

" don’t mind them joo celestial being."

@shegzy_whyte said:

"Sabi girl no mean say u sabi pass Beyonce..but currently in Afro beat na sabi girl and tiwa savage be the female artiste wey dey top...."

@SkyLove9103 said:

"My Sabi gal dis one na Betta set up we wan make u reach de top fast fast cuz u too sabi."

