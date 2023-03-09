The drama between Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile and Segun Wire, has now taken another dimension on social media

An old video of Segun Wire attacking the music star with touts resurfaced online and got netizens talking

Recall that Zlatan took Segun Wire under his wing after the viral ‘mo fe chache’ slang but his family accused the rapper of taking his money

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile’s situation with ‘Mo Fe Chache’ star, Segun Wire, has now taken a new dimension on social media.

Recall that Segun Wire had been making moves to get back his relationship with the singer many years after they became estranged.

A video from many years ago has now resurfaced on social media showing Segun Wire and some touts aka area boys, physically attacking Zlatan Ibile.

In the video, the area boys were seen pushing the music star around on the streets. He got a couple of slaps as the men rough handled him while he tried to protect his face from their blows.

See the heartbreaking video below:

Netizens react to old video of Segun Wire’s touts attacking Zlatan Ibile

The resurfaced video drew a series of reactions from netizens. While some internet users were very angry, others advised the music star to forgive Segun Wire. Read some of their comments below:

somtycolognes:

“This is unforgivable, I mean imagine the humiliation and all, please yall let zlatan be. If he doesn’t want to forgive. It’s fine. Ah ahhh me I don’t think I can, or rather I will forgive you, but don’t come close to me cos I won’t help. But I will forgive.”

whiteiroko:

“My own opinion, it is food they want, not forgiveness and they are so desperate to get it . My advice , give them food and let them go.”

hillzbeat:

“Omo make zlatan no bother to forgive o. Dem don see say him don too big, their eye don clear.”

vyross2023:

“E no make sense to keep grudges, a victory that God don give Zlantan himself is enough, forgiveness is the key to wisdom... Na dis forgiveness go show say Zlantan mature pass all dis level of an beef or grudges…”

jesse_jaas:

“Imagine humiliate someone in this way because of greediness and u want him to turn to your Jesus to forgive you and forget ‘ yoruba said igbe tintin leti awo gbegiri ti oju ba kuro nibe okan olekuro nibeh Omo anything zlantan make e do abeg ,they made their choice already ,and they are paying for it nobody should come for zlantan at all man has a good heart and good plan for them but greediness lead dem astray.”

dee__deola:

“If you forgive them seff, karma no go forgive you.”

big_pucy:

“If you look it well all this people way day beat him than …..dem never make it now .”

Segun Wire's mother begs Zlatan Ibile for forgiveness

A video clip of an elderly woman tendering a public apology to Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has gone viral online and has sparked reactions.

The woman in the video has been identified as the mother of Segun Wire, a little boy who became an internet sensation some years back.

Segun's short-lived internet fame used to be managed by Zlatan. However, there was a fallout between Zlatan and the boy's parents, who accused the Zanku crooner of theft and exploiting their son.

