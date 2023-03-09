Popular Nigerian singer, Small Doctor, and actress Eniola Badmus, recently caused a buzz over a video of them bantering

A video made the rounds of Badmus giving Small Doctor N5000 in cash and she called herself his mini god in the process

The video got a lot of netizens talking as social media fans reacted to their funny exchange

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has once again got netizens talking after a video of her interaction with singer, Small Doctor, went viral.

In the trending video, the actress was seen counting out money to give Small Doctor in light of the current naira scarcity in the country.

However, Small Doctor discovered it was just N5000 and he complained to the actress. Eniola however joked about being his mini god for the time being because she managed to give him cash despite the situation in the country.

Fans react as Eniola Badmus calls herself mini-god after giving Small Doctor N5k cash. Photos: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Small Doctor however continued to complain about the meagre amount and Eniola made a move to collect her money back as they both continued to banter.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react as Eniola Badmus calls herself Small Doctor’s mini god after giving him N5k cash

The exchange between Eniola Badmus and Small Doctor soon spread on social media and raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

holy_spireet:

“Shey Tinubu no give her better money ni.”

_adenike01:

“Alaafin manage the 5k like that lol.”

iam_kingsean:

“So unnecessary.”

pretty__cyndy:

“Wetin concern us if dem like make em be 100 naira sef .”

dekunle_46:

“Why small doctor sef no drop the moneycash na gold for poor people side .”

omobolanle_ii:

“Oloshi girl she still add accent to it small doctor collect am o money scarce true true.”

mary_boss_lady01:

“Small doctor Dey call him elder sister name all because say she self won Dey shook head everywhere.”

hadexgram:

“Like this 5k new note be like 1m”

Source: Legit.ng