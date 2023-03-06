Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has caused a buzz over her latest funny antics online

The movie star got a lot of people talking after sharing a video of herself behaving like a tout in response to her detractors

While Iyabo Ojo’s video amused many, it also raised questions about if her partner, Paulo, had not made a mistake in being with her

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has once again made the news over a funny TikTok video where she behaved like a tout.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of herself behaving like a tout as she threw shade at her detractors over the recently held presidential election.

In the video, Iyabo was seen wearing her signature black bonnet paired with a tank top and sagged baggy jeans as she addressed her haters.

Video of Iyabo Ojo dancing like a tout stirs interesting reactions. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I no send anybody papa To all my fans, i love you, To all obedient God's got us

#iamobedientlyobedient To all the noise makers, that's who you will always be #okangbogbowanonibalee.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo’s tout video, show concern for Paulo

Iyabo Ojo acted convincingly like a street tout and the video raised a lot of comments from her followers. While many of them were amused by it, some of them showed concern for her rich partner, Paulo.

Read some of their comments below:

kleb.fx:

“Shey oga paulo never do mistake like dis .”

iam_mattsavage:

“I too love this woman❤️.”

olamide_david00:

“Shey Oga Paulo no di mistake like this this one na werey.”

alexnicholss_1:

“Na from day1 I don love this lady ❤️.”

marto_bmf:

“Las las everybody na portable na packaging different .”

richnando4pf:

“This isn’t funny you dan Dey old o na them dj chicken deh do this rubbish.”

jay_onair:

“What is happening here???? ”

lymah_ebl:

“Oga Paulo go dey ask himself where him from jam Queen mother bayi Energetic mama .”

mzrikkyblaze:

“This black bonnet is always for violence .”

This girl go leak Nigeria secret - Eniola Badmus flaunts orginal copy of Tinubu's certificate on Snapchat

Controversial Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus once again made the news after she flaunted the original copy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s certificate of return.

After the All Progressives Congress candidate was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued him a certificate of return.

Shortly after that, Eniola, who is undoubtedly close to the Tinubu family, took to her Snapchat page to show off the original copy of the president-elect’s certificate.

Source: Legit.ng