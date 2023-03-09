Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has caused a buzz online over president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s International Women’s Day post

In the post shared on Tinubu’s social media pages, Simi’s song, Woman, was used

The music star sighted the post on Twitter and reacted in a funny way that left netizens rolling with laughter

Top Nigerian singer Simi’s reaction on social media after the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, used her song for International Women’s Day posts, has trended online.

On March 8, 2023, the International Women’s Day-themed posts were shared on Tinubu’s social media pages and accompanied by Simi’s popular song, Woman.

Tinubu’s posts were geared towards celebrating women’s achievements, and Simi’s song fit the theme of the posts.

Simi reacted to Tinubu using her song in International Women's Day message. Photos: @symplysimi, @officialasuwajubat

Source: Instagram

However, Simi did not seem too pleased with her sound being used after sighting one of the posts on her Twitter feed.

The music star replied to Tinubu’s post with a funny emoji, which got some netizens talking. See the post and her reaction below:

Nigerians laugh hard over Simi’s reaction to Tinubu’s International Women’s Day post

Simi’s reaction to Tinubu’s IWD post soon went viral on social media, raising a series of hilarious reactions. See some of them below:

laviva_mandi:

“Simi isn’t having it.”

jabie_loveworks:

“ You should be happy 'your president' is using your music.”

apu_na_anwu_:

“E reach to vex.”

edits_by_gee:

“Simi be like “who send you message”.”

the_kopp9:

“Anyone can appreciate your art, sentiment aside, all of this is so unnecessary.”

jojo.vince:

“Simi, take him to court for infringement.”

its_tsauce:

“Madam rest that song is free for all.”

Source: Legit.ng