Nollywood actor, Dave Ogbeni, has caused a buzz over his controversial advice to women on International Women’s Day

On March 8, 2023, the actor took to his Instagram page to tell women who faked their children’s paternity to come clean

According to him, if these women know their children is not for their men, they should own up and mark IWD with a clean conscience

Nigerian actor, Dave Ogbeni, caused a huge stir on social media over his International Women’s Day message.

Taking to his official Instagram page on March 8, 2023, the movie star decided to advise women on International Women’s Day.

According to Ogbeni, while women are basking in the euphoria of their day, if they know their men’s kids are not actually for him, then they should come clean and own up to it.

The actor added that they should use the opportunity of International Women’s Day to celebrate the occasion with a clean conscience.

In the caption of the post he wrote:

"Just an Advice sha REMEMBER A BETTER NIGERIA BEGINS WITH A BITTER TRUTH"

See his post below:

Shortly after the actor’s post was shared online, it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them agreed with him, others told him to leave women alone. Read some of their comments below:

tonia_kall:

“Leave women alone!!!”

ceo_kayc:

“Trouble but true talk.”

bbb.bbbbrr:

“I swear. Cause this women ehh. Godforbid. Omo tell your mother too. She fit even confess say she get pikin with her father sef. And confess that your real father is your uncle. Spade head.”

uli1121:

“Maybe you should leave women alone and let them celebrate their day in peace.”

estypius:

“Well said.”

Ooni of Ife flaunts his wives on International Women's Day

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, joined many people in different parts of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 is dedicated to honouring all women of different classes and from different backgrounds.

The Ooni of Ife, a man with a harem of wives, made sure to also join in the celebration of powerful Nigerian women.

The monarch accompanied his post with a series of photos of some of his beautiful wives. The Ooni was seen flanked by his brides in some of the photos and they left many fans gushing.

